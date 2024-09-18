Former Scottish Premiership star Stephen McGinn thinks one of the players Rangers brought in over the summer has good physical attributes and an put himself in the mix to make an impact.

Gers boss Philippe Clement had to recruit carefully during the summer transfer window and balanced the books by offloading several players, including Connor Goldson, Scott Wright and Todd Cantwell.

In his intention to add more firepower to Rangers forward line, Clement signed young Moroccan centre forward Hamza Igamane.

Since joining, Igamane has featured twice for Rangers and last weekend he came off the bench against Dundee United and played a part in his team’s 1-0 win.

McGinn admitted that Igamane’s introduction brought life into Rangers performance on Sunday and stated that the striker showed the willingness to make a difference coming off the bench.

The ex-top-flight star believes that Igamane can offer Clement an option to pair up with Cyriel Dessers in their forward line and pointed out that despite being young, the Moroccan has a good physical presence.

“He certainly brought life to Rangers’ performance in the second half”, McGinn said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“He looked like he wanted to make a difference, that is all you can ask from a sub.

“Dessers is going to play but what will that do is he can offer to be a partner sometimes for Dessers.

“He is obviously a young lad but he has physical attributes. He took the ball in a couple of times.”

Igamane has yet to start a game for Rangers and he will be hoping that soon Clement will give him an opportunity to make his full debut.