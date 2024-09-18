Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes has backed Newcastle United loanee Harrison Ashby to be a very good player for the R’s this season.

Ashby, who is a product of the West Ham academy, joined Newcastle in the winter of 2023 but since joining has failed to break into Eddie Howe’s plans for the first team.

This summer, the 22-year-old right-back joined QPR on a season-long loan to get regular game time and on Tuesday made his debut against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup.

Cifuentes pointed out that Ashby has yet to reach his best levels and pointed out that the Newcastle loanee was very good in certain attacking moments of the game against Crystal Palace.

The QPR boss highlighted that the right-back needs to learn about his new team-mates and the system they are playing in but thinks that Ashby can become a good asset for the club.

“I think, of course, he needs to find his best level and I am sure that over the next few weeks we will see that he can help us a lot”, Cifuentes told QPR TV.

“I would say that had very good actions, attacking some moments.

“He needs to learn a little bit more about the system and about the rest of the players, but I am sure he will be a very good player for us.”

Ashby featured for 68 minutes against Crystal Palace on Tuesday and picked up a caution in the process.

Newcastle will be keeping a close eye on how he does during his stint at Loftus Road.