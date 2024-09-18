Former Scottish top-flight star Stephen McGinn believes that after the amount of money Celtic have spent on Arne Engles, it is impossible for him not to start against Slovan Bratislava tonight.

Celtic shelled out a fee in the region of £11m to sign Engels from German side Augsburg in the summer to strengthen their midfield.

Engels started his first game against Hearts at the weekend, where he scored a goal to help Celtic secure three points.

The Bhoys will begin their Champions League journey tonight against Slovan Bratislava at Celtic Park and McGinn is confident that Brendan Rodgers will use Engels against the Slovakian outfit.

McGinn pointed out that the midfielder’s performance against Hearts impressed him and stressed that after paying a huge amount of money to sign Engels, it will be impossible for Celtic to not play him in their first Champions League game of the season.

When asked about whether Engels will play against Slovan Bratislava, McGinn said on Go Radio: “I think Engels plays.

“I think first Champions League night, Celtic Park, I think it is a huge game for the football club, in terms of everything, hopes of progressing.

“I don’t think you buy a player for that amount of money and leave him out of your first Champions League game.

“I thought he was probably Celtic’s best player on Saturday.

“I was really impressed with him.”

Celtic will be hoping to begin their Champions League journey with a win in front of their fans tonight and all eyes will be on Rodgers to see whether he puts Engels in his starting line-up.