One of Manchester City’s stars has been hailed by his national team team-mate for his insanely good goalscoring record, but has not been asked for advice on breaking a goal drought.

The Cityzens have made a perfect start to their Premier League game as they have collected all possible 12 points from their four opening matches.

Even though their star midfielder Rodri has barely featured so far, Manchester City have outscored their opponents with eleven goals in four league matches.

Cityzens sharpshooter Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in those matches, including two hat-tricks.

His Norway national team-mate Erik Botheim admits that what Haaland, who is a friend, is doing is insanely good and also offers inspiration.

“If you could copy him, it would be damn nice. But it’s not just copying him”, Botheim told Swedish daily Aftonbladet about the Manchester City star man.

“However, how insanely he delivers, is inspiring to see. What he’s doing now is incredible.”

Botheim recently had a mini goal drought, but he insists there would have been little point in asking Haaland for advice.

“No, and when was the last time he had trouble scoring?

“I think it was when he was about 15.

“No, we don’t talk much about that. But we’re also slightly different types of players”, the Norwegian added.

Botheim is on the books at Swedish side Malmo, who he joined earlier this year from Italian outfit Salernitana.