Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley is of the opinion that everybody is surprised at the improvement in the defensive side of Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch’s game this season.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp signed the Dutch midfielder from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 and he featured 26 times in the league, the majority of them coming off the bench.

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot has changed Gravenberch’s role to that of a defensive midfielder and his performances so far have garnered praise from his critics.

On Tuesday, the Reds managed to seal a 3-1 victory over AC Milan, where Gravenberch played a key role and impressed Burley with his performance.

The former top-flight star pointed out that the Dutch midfielder’s displays this season showcase that he understands the game defensively and has the physicality and good legs to perform his defensive duties.

Burley believes that Gravenberch has done a brilliant job so far in covering Liverpool right and left backs and thinks that the improvement displayed in the defensive side of the game is a subject of surprise for everybody.

“He is linking up the play; he is understanding the game defensively; he has good legs to get around the field so he can do that; he is quick; he is strong; he is physical”, Burley said on ESPN.

“He has been very tidy on the ball.

“But I think the defensive aspect of it is a surprise for everybody that he has taken on board that side of the game and his responsibilities to cover Trent Alexander-Arnold, [Kostas] Tsimikas or [Andrew] Robertson or whoever is stepping out and he has done that brilliantly at the start of the season.”

Gravenberch has featured every single game for Liverpool this season, with the Dutchman benefiting hugely from the arrival of Slot as boss.