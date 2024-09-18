Slovan Bratislava boss Vladimir Weiss has admitted that the Celtic crowd put ‘amazing’ pressure on opposition sides as he saluted the Celtic Park atmosphere.

Weiss saw his men taken apart on Wednesday evening at Celtic Park in the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were just too good for the Slovaks and ran out comprehensive 5-1 winners, with the truth being the scoreline could have been even worse for the visitors.

In the first half Celtic missed a number of chances, but in the second period they were ruthless and a packed Celtic Park loved it.

Weiss admits that the pressure the Celtic fans put on the opposing team is nothing short of amazing.

Even so, he enjoyed his side’s tough trip to Celtic Park.

“Celtic have a lot of quality and pace and, when you play as high as we have to play, they take advantage”, Gray Weiss told TNT Sports.



“The pressure from the people is amazing, it’s is an amazing place to play.

“Celtic were very effective.”

The win gives Celtic the perfect start to their Champions League league campaign, but matters are set to get considerably tougher as they face a double header of away fixtures next.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will visit Borussia Dortmund followed by Atalanta.