Joining Rangers was the right move for Hamza Igamane because the Scottish league suits him, one of the striker’s former coaches has claimed.

Philippe Clement had a very limited budget to work with in the recent transfer window, but he was able to make some new signings.

The likes of Vaclav Cerny, Nedim Bajrami, Connor Barron and Igamane came through the door at Ibrox to boost the squad.

Igamane came from Morocco outfit AS FAR on a five-year deal and his former coach at AS FAR Sven Vandenbroeck insists that the Moroccan has a fantastic work ethic.

Vandenbroeck gave Igamane his chance back in Morocco and he believes that the 21-year-old forward made a good choice to come to the Scottish league given his physical suitability.

“He always wants to learn, he wants to do new things and that’s, for me, his biggest skill until now. He’s very explosive, he’s strong on his feet”, the 44-year-old told the Daily Record about the Rangers new boy.

“He has a good character and a good work ethic so he was a real interesting young boy.

“I’m really happy he’s made the step to Europe because I think, in the environment he’s in now, he can progress even more.

“I think he made a good choice because the league in Scotland suits his skills and his physical potential.”

Igamane suffered an injury quickly after he arrived at the club but he featured in both of Rangers’ last two league matches.