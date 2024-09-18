Former Leicester City star Matt Piper believes that the Foxes have it in them to be fine in the Premier League this season regardless of their result against Everton.

The Foxes are back in the Premier League after one season in the Championship and their first priority this season is to avoid relegation.

Even though they have managed to gather only two points from their first four matches they are sitting ahead of the likes of Crystal Palace, Wolves and Everton in the league table.

Many feel that Leicester will struggle this season, but ex-Foxes winger Piper believes that his former side have shown signs of putting things together after four matches in the campaign.

He claimed that Steve Cooper’s side will be fine this term if they can continue to get themselves in shape, even if they lose against Sean Dyche’s Everton at the weekend.

“There are quite a few teams, in the league, this year, that I have looked at and I have thought, if Leicester can put it together, which they have started to do, I think we have seen it in fits and starts throughout these first four games, I think we will be fine this season”, the former Leicester winger said on When You’re Smiling podcast about his former team.

“Regardless of whether we win or lose at the weekend against Everton.”

The Toffees on the other hand will be desperate for a win at the King Power as they have lost all of their matches so far and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Losing away at Leicester would pile more pressure on Everton manager Dyche, whose side exited the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.