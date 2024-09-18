Sheffield Wednesday star Di’Shon Bernard believes that some of his performances this season have not been up to the mark and he has been working every day to start hitting those levels.

With Bernard in the centre of defence, the Owls have conceded ten goals in five Championship matches and hover just above the drop zone.

The Manchester United academy graduate though proved to be the deciding factor in his side’s 1-0 win over Blackpool in their EFL Cup match on Tuesday, scoring the only goal of the match.

Giving an assessment of his season so far, the 23-year-old insisted that his performances have not been up to the mark.

However, Bernard insists that he has been working extra hard in the gym and on the pitch to hit those levels again.

“I don’t think a few of my performances have been to the standard that I know I can hit”, Bernard was quoted as saying by journalist Dom Howson.

“I’m working every day, doing extra work in the gym and on the pitch, to start hitting those levels again.”

Bernard will hope to reach the same levels he did against Blackpool when his side meet Luton Town this weekend in the Championship.