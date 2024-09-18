Former Scotland attacker James McFadden has expressed his delight at seeing Celtic be the more technical team against Slovan Bratislava.

On Wednesday night, Brendan Rodgers’ side started their Champions League campaign with a superb 5-1 win over the Slovaks at Celtic Park.

Slovan Bratislava struggled to live with the Scottish champions and could have been heading away from Glasgow on the end of an even heavier loss.

McFadden thinks that Celtic were the better technical side on display, while they were also fitter and faster than the opposition.

He believes Slovan Bratislava were miles off Celtic’s level and is delighted.

“It’s so good to see a Scottish team the more technical in a game”, McFadden said on BBC Sportsound.

“They looked faster and fitter and played the better football.



“The overall performance level, how good Celtic looked, they were miles ahead of Slovan Bratislava.”

Celtic’s next opponents in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund, got their campaign off to a winning start by beating Club Brugge 3-0 in Belgium.

It remains to be seen just how Rodgers will set up when he takes his side to the Ruhr.