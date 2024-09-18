One of Southampton’s out on loan stars could well be a ‘revelation’ this season despite not even being the club’s plan A or plan B after he made the league’s best full-back ‘suffer’.

Russell Martin’s side have made a poor start to the new Premier League season and as a result the club’s transfer business is coming under the microscope.

Saints have yet to win a league game in four attempts and have scored just one single league goal in the process.

The club made the call to loan winger Sam Edozie to Belgian side Anderlecht recently, with the Saints man now not at the disposal of Martin.

Edozie made 32 appearances for Southampton in the Championship last term, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

He has now played twice for Anderlecht in the Belgian top flight and journalist Yves Taildeman dubbed him a ‘revelation’ in a column for Belgian daily DH, while saying he made the right-back in the Genk game ‘suffer’.

Pointing out that Edozie was not even Anderlecht’s plan B, Taildeman thinks he could have an Islam Slimani level impact; the striker scored nine times in 16 games in a brief stint.

“Despite the defeat, Samuel Edozie’s performance deserves to be highlighted”, he wrote.

“For 64 minutes – when he was suffering from cramp – he made [Zakaria] El Ouahdi, the best right-back in the league, suffer.

“Edozie could be a reinforcement a la Slimani: someone who wasn’t plan A and not even plan B during the transfer window, but who turns out to be a real reinforcement.”

Southampton will keep a close eye on how Edozie fares during his time playing in Belgium, but if he continues his form, Anderlecht could try to keep him.