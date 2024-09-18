Tottenham Hotspur’s first half performance against Coventry City in the EFL Cup has been dubbed ’embarrassing’ by a former Spurs star.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are in cup action away at Coventry as they look to plot a route through to the next round and bounce back after a derby defeat against Arsenal.

Spurs ended the first 45 minutes at the Coventry Building Society Arena locked at 0-0 with the hosts.

They bossed possession, enjoying over 70 per cent of the ball, but had not a single shot at the opposition goal.

Former Tottenham star Jamie O’Hara took to X to react and wrote: “No shots in 45 minutes embarrassing really ain’t it, jeez.”

While Tottenham did not register a shot, Coventry had four efforts at goal, with two on target.

Spurs boss Postecoglou has piled pressure on himself by vowing to deliver a piece of silverware for the club this season.

The EFL Cup is considered to be one of the most likely silverware targets for the north London club.