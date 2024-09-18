Former Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has arrived in Greece to complete a move to AEK Athens and been greeted by singing airport ground crew.

Martial saw his deal at Old Trafford run out in the summer and he had remained a free agent.

The French striker has been linked with a number of clubs, but he has chosen to continue his career in Greece with AEK Athens.

Martial has agreed a three-year contract with the Greek Super League side and has now arrived in Greece.

He was greeted by a ground crew member at the airport who was so happy he burst out into song, appearing to be joined by colleagues.

Whether Martial can get the bulk of the AEK Athens fans singing this season remains to be seen, but landing him is considered a coup by the Greek club.

AEK Athens, who count the legendary Rivaldo amongst their former players (Inside Futbol interview with Rivaldo here) have made a bright start to the new season.

They sit top of the Greek Super League table with three wins and one draw from their opening four games.

Martial will not be playing in Europe this season though as AEK Athens were knocked out in Conference League qualifying.