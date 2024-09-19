Steve Evans is expecting Birmingham City to bring a big visiting support to the New York Stadium and even for some to try to sneak in to sit with the Rotherham United fans.

Rotherham will welcome Birmingham to the New York Stadium on Saturday in League One and a thrilling encounter is expected.

Both sides have ambitions of winning promotion from League One this term, but it is Birmingham who have ploughed a huge sum of cash into making sure that happens.

Evans insists he does have a good record against Birmingham, but stressed that Blues are much changed now from top to bottom, with the exception of the loyal fans.

The Rotherham boss expects the Birmingham supporters who could not secure an away ticket to try to sneak into the home end and tipped them to be ‘a bit naughty’.

“The track record in terms of club to club with me there is good, but this is a different team”, Evans told a press conference.

“It’s a different focus. From top to bottom it’s different. Different owners.



“Can’t say different supporters because the Blues fans will be there for life.

“From our point of view, this is a real tough test, coming on the back of games we should have won. Now we are not expected to win, but we will ensure that certainly from a home perspective we will be packed.

“From an away perspective they will be trying to sneak into the home end and all sorts that they will be doing that’s a bit naughty.

“But let’s go out and give it our best.”

Birmingham had over 27,000 inside St Andrew’s earlier this week when they hosted Wrexham in a League One clash they ended up winning 3-1, thanks to a brace from big money buy Jay Stansfield.