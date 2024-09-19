A League One boss has admitted he was disappointed Birmingham City did not sit him next to David Beckham on Monday night, but acknowledged Blues might just be the best team he has seen in League One.

Birmingham locked horns with Wrexham at St Andrew’s on Monday night and ran out 3-1 winners in an entertaining League One clash.

Chris Davies has his side sitting second in the League One standings after having played five games and next up they head to the New York Stadium to face Rotherham United.

Rotherham boss Steve Evans attended the Wrexham game and was left with the impression that Birmingham might just be the best side he has seen at League One level.

Nevertheless, Evans admits he was disappointed Blues did not slot him next to Beckham in the stands.

“I went to the game. The only disappointing thing I found on the evening was they didn’t put me next to Becks!”, Evans told a press conference.

“Why am I sat 14 rows away from these guys?



“I thought they were outstanding.

“I’ve always had a thought in League One for many, many moons that the best team in League One that I had seen for many moons was the Rotherham United team that got promoted to the Championship when I was in charge.

“I could name that team off the top of my head.

“I drove out of St Andrew’s on Monday night and I said to myself, that team is as good as I have seen.

“They work incredibly hard, they have a huge desire, they’ve got the huge oil tanker of a fan base behind them.”

Rotherham have now gone their last three games unbeaten, with the standout result in their run being a home win over Huddersfield Town, which could stand as a warning to Birmingham.