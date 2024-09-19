Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has hailed a West Brom star as a monster due to his performance for the Baggies at Fratton Park.

Carlos Corberan’s side have been in superb form in the Championship this term and that showed no sign of changing when they headed to the south coast to face Portsmouth.

The newly promoted outfit were thrashed 3-0 on home turf with goals from Josh Maja in the first minute and then a second half brace from Alex Mowatt putting them to the sword.

Parkin was especially taken with Mowatt’s performance against Pompey, which he thinks could have been no better.

Mowatt is, Parkin feels, getting the accolades he rightly deserves.

“Alex Mowatt is getting the recognition that he deserves”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“I got involved in a little bit of digging; most touches, most tackles, 93 per cent pass success rate, most interceptions.





“This geezer was a monster at Fratton Park.”

The goals at Fratton Park were Mowatt’s first of the season so far for West Brom and the midfielder will be looking to add to the tally over the coming weeks.

He scored just twice in the Championship over the whole of last term.