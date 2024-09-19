Celtic legend Pat Bonner is of the view that Bhoys star Liam Scales is a player with the utmost dedication to his game and believes that Brendan Rodgers is benefiting from putting his faith in him.

Scales joined Celtic in the summer of 2021 but failed to immediately establish himself in the starting line-up of the Bhoys.

Since Rodgers’ arrival at Celtic Park, Scales has become a key figure in his starting line-up and on Tuesday played a crucial role in helping the Glasgow giants register three points in the Champions League against Slovan Bratislava.

Bonner praised the Celtic boss for showing confidence in Scales’ abilities and believes that Rodgers is now reaping the rewards for his faith.

The Celtic legend stated that Scales is someone who gives 100 per cent both during training and during the matches and he stressed that the centre-back is completely dedicated to his game.

When asked about whether Rodgers showing faith in Scales played an important part in his career, Bonner said on the Scottish Football Podcast: “I think that is crucial, whenever managers show confidence in you and put you in the team and it may be when you do make an odd mistake and you are not dropped out just because the crowd reacted and you reacted back at the crowd.

“He stuck with him; he knows what qualities he has.

“He trains with him every day; he is on the pitch and he is a dedicated lad to the game.

“Every time you go out and you get 100 per cent from him and you will also see him in the training putting in that effort and that is what you almost reward as much as anything else.

“He is getting the benefit of it, and the manager is getting the benefit of it and the team tonight got the benefit of Liam Scales.”

Scales put in an impressive performance against Bratislava on Wednesday and scored a goal in Celtic’s 5-1 win.