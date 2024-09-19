Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll believes that with Charlton Athletic loanee Nathan Asiimwe’s hunger to get into Nathan Jones’ first-team in the future, the National League side will be the recipient of a very good player.

Hartlepool confirmed on Thursday that they have signed the 19-year-old on a short-term loan deal, subject to league approval.

The teenage defender, who has been with Charlton’s academy since the age of nine, will add EFL experience to the National League team in the coming days.

The Hartlepool boss took time to thank Charlton’s technical director Andrew Scott, the League One club, and Asiimwe’s representatives for facilitating the move.

Giving an insight into the events that transpired leading up to the move, Sarll told his club’s official website: “Nathan has been a long time coming.

“We thank Andy Scott and Charlton Athletic, and Nathan’s representative for being really patient and accommodating.”

Describing Asiimwe as a player, Sarll added: “In Nathan, we have another fantastic athlete who again shows that we are trying to learn as the games unfold.

“In the absence of Luke Charman, the ability to replenish the width in the team was a challenge and with Nathan we have cover for both flanks and even full-back positions.

“I expect with Nathan’s League One experience and his hunger and desire to break back into Charlton’s first team, we will be the recipient of a very good player.”

The Uganda-born player has managed 18 League One appearances for Charlton, 17 of which came only last season.