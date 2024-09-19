Former EFL star Sam Parkin has revealed that he liked Tottenham Hotspur’s loan stars Josh Keeley and Jamie Donley during Leyton Orient’s match against Brentford in the EFL Cup.

In the summer, Tottenham sanctioned season-long loan moves to League One outfit Leyton Orient for Donley and Keeley to experience regular first-team football.

While Donley has featured six times for Leyton Orient this season, 21-year-old goalkeeper Keeley made his debut against Brentford on Tuesday in the EFL Cup.

Brentford knocked Leyton Orient out from the EFL Cup, but Spurs loanees Keeley and Donley caught Parkin’s eye.

He believes that Leyton Orient have a good goalkeeper in Tottenham starlet Keeley and pointed out that Donley plays like a number 10.

“They seem to have a good track record of getting Spurs loanees; no one more high profile than our Harry Kane once upon a time”, Parkin said on the What The EFL.

“A good goalkeeper in Keeley, made his first appearance.

“And Donley I liked, a kind of number 10, on loan from Spurs as well.”

Keeley will be looking to establish himself as the first choice goalkeeper in the Leyton Orient squad and Donley, who is highly rated at Spurs, will be eager to showcase his talents in League One.