Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has broken his silence following his switch to Anfield and then return to Valencia on loan until the end of the campaign.

The Reds agreed a move to sign the Georgian goalkeeper for a fee worth up to £29m in what was only their second piece of business of the summer window.

However, Mamardashvili has not arrived at Anfield immediately and is spending the remainder of the season at the Spanish club.

Following his decision to swap Valencia for Liverpool, Mamardashvili has now broken his silence, insisting that he is really grateful to the fans, the city and the club for changing his life.

Mamardashvili further took time to assure the Valencia fans that he will give everything for them and the club as long as he is there in Spain.

“I am very grateful to the fans, this city and this club have changed my life, I want to give everything I can this year too”, Mamardashvili was quoted as saying by Spanish outlet Relevo.

“They have been key in my professional career, these three years have been incredible.

“I wanted to say thank you for that, which is why I wanted to stay here.

“The Mestalla is something different for me, it is a very good stadium.”

Liverpool look at the 23-year-old as a long-term successor to Alisson, who has a contract with the club until the summer of 2027.