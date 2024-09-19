Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has identified a Birmingham City star he is not convinced about, ahead of Blues’ visit to face Rotherham United.

Birmingham beat Wrexham 3-1 in League One earlier this week and given their outlay on transfers are widely considered the red hot favourites to win the division.

Chris Davies takes his Blues outfit to the New York Stadium this weekend, where Steve Evans’ Rotherham will be lying in wait.

They will start as firm favourites to win the game, but ex-EFL star Clarke has a concern over goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

He feels the former Leeds United shot-stopper is not dominant enough in the box.

“Birmingham, so much to like”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“The only thing ahead of this game that I worry about is at the back.



“It’s the goalie. I’m not sure about Peacock-Farrell. About his dominance of the box.”

Clarke also identified another possible issue, adding: “And they are missing Krystian Bielik, who got that daft red card and for me he is easily their best defender.”

Rotherham have also had their promotion chances talked up and beat Huddersfield Town, another team expected to be in the mix, recently at the New York Stadium.

Evans will want his men to test Peacock-Farrell and look for any weaknesses.