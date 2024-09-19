Giovanni Bia, the intermediary in Fiorentina’s move for Orel Mangala, has revealed that despite the Italians pursuing a move for the player, the Lyon president decided to sell him to Everton due to his good relationship with his Toffees’ counterpart.

The 26-year-old moved to Goodison Park on deadline day, joining Sean Dyche’s Premier League strugglers on a season-long loan deal.

It marked an immediate return to England for Mangala, who had only left Nottingham Forest from Lyon, initially on loan, in the winter transfer window earlier this year.

Italian giants Fiorentina made a big bid to beat Everton to Mangala and it was suggested in some quarters he favoured La Viola, but the Toffees won the day.

Bia, the person, who was working as an intermediary in securing the player for Fiorentina revealed that the president of Lyon wanted the Everton move since he has a good relationship with his Everton counterpart.

“Fiorentina were looking for a player with those characteristics”, Bia was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Firenzviola.it.

“Lyon loosened their grip and Fiorentina entered into negotiations for an operation with an interest-free loan and right of redemption at €25m.

“Unfortunately, the president of Lyon preferred to sell the player to Everton, as he had relations with their president’.”

Mangala has since featured in one Premier League game for Everton, playing for 26 minutes, but was unable to prevent a 3-2 loss to Aston Villa.