Liverpool have paused their hunt for a set piece coach to come in to join Arne Slot’s backroom team, according to Training Ground Guru.

Slot has been continuing to shape his backroom team as Liverpool deal with the exit of Jurgen Klopp and the coaches who left when he did.

Liverpool have been looking to bring in a set piece coach to join the backroom staff under Slot.

They advertised for the position in May this year and the appointment was set to be their first specialist set piece coach.

However, Aaron Briggs has been doing the role after he arrived at Anfield as the first team individual development coach.

And now Liverpool have decided to put their hunt for a set piece coach on hold.

The Reds look to be happy with how the coaching of set pieces is being handled and it showed on Tuesday night in the Champions League against AC Milan.

Liverpool’s first two goals at the San Siro came from set pieces, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk taking full advantage of good deliveries.