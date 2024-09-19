Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara feels that one Spurs player looks like he has been affected by criticism from the fans and urged him to step up and do his talking on the pitch.

Ange Postecoglou saw his men narrowly book their spot in the next round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night when they beat Coventry City 2-1.

Spurs trailed 1-0 to a Brandon Asante-Thomas strike with just minutes remaining in the tie at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Substitutes Djed Spence and then Brennan Johnson popped up though to score and send Spurs through despite the performance having been poor.

For ex-Spurs man O’Hara, Johnson appears to have been affected by the criticism from the Tottenham fans.

O’Hara was pleased to see him score, but thinks he will need to do it more often going forward if he is to answer his critics and live up to the tough task which is playing for Spurs.

“Brennan Johnson scored and he’s taken a lot of stick with his performances, but he got the winner tonight so fair play”, O’Hara said on talkSPORT’s Sports Bar post match.





“He looks like it’s affected him a little bit with the situation, but it’s tough playing for Tottenham, it’s a tough gig.

“You’ve got to perform, week in, week out.

“He hasn’t been great, that’s the problem. You’ve got to step up, take it on the chin, be strong, have the mentality to be like ‘well, I’m going to show you, I’m going to go out there and do the business and have the confidence and the belief to make it happen for me and the team’.

“If you want to stick the middle finger up to the fans afterwards after you’ve done the business then great, I’m all for that. Answer back to them by putting in decent performances.”

Tottenham forked out a whopping £47.5m to sign Johnson from Nottingham Forest in the summer 2023 transfer window.