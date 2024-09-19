Former Rangers star Scott Arfield feels that any potential replacement for James Tavernier in future will never be able to touch the level of the Gers skipper.

Philippe Clement and his side have been criticised after they made a lacklustre start to the league season as they find themselves five points behind fierce rivals Celtic after only five matches.

The Gers lost 3-0 against the Bhoys earlier this month and skipper Tavernier’s mentality was bashed by some Rangers supporters.

Despite being a full-back, Tavernier has scored 125 goals for Rangers to date and Arfield stressed that people will realise his contribution when he leaves the club eventually.

The ex-Gers midfielder, who plays for Bolton Wanderers, is clear that whoever replaces Tavernier at any point at Ibrox, will not be able to reach the same levels as the current right-back.

“There is an element that when James does eventually move on, it will be one of those where you never realised what you had until it’s gone because as a right back, I don’t care who’s going to come in, they’ll never get to the standard of the performances James has had through the 10 years he’s been at the club”, Arfield told Football Scotland about the Rangers skipper.

“He is a Rangers legend, and the Hall of Fame proves that.

“I got to know him personally and professionally and I couldn’t speak higher of him.”

Tavernier is playing in his tenth season for the Glasgow giants and it remains to be seen if he will stay at Ibrox beyond this campaign, with his contract running until 2026.