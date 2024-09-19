Rangers transfer target Davy Klaassen has revealed that he had his heart set on an Ajax return and told his Inter coach that he wanted to go home.

After just a year in Italy with the Milan giants, the Dutch international returned to his boyhood club where he has spent most of his career.

Glasgow giants Rangers were keen on adding him to their ranks on a free transfer but their efforts fail to bear any fruit since he never gave consideration to a move anywhere else.

According to Klaassen, though his Inter coach Simone Inzaghi did not want him to leave, he revealed to the boss his desire to return home because he was unable to give his all for the team anymore.

Inter released him and Ajax snapped him up as a free agent, despite Rangers’ interest.

“They [Inter] didn’t want me to leave”, Klassen was quoted as saying by Football Scotland.

“So, I went to the coach and said ‘Coach, I don’t know. I want to go to Ajax, I want to go home.’

“I told him I wanted to leave because I cannot give my all anymore and that is unfair for you too. ‘Coach, I just want to go home’.”

The move will be Klaassen’s third spell with Ajax, for whom he has played over 300 games.

However, the Rangers have missed out on signing a key player they had targeted in the free agent market.