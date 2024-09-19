Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has stated that Romaine Mundle’s impressive start to the season has not surprised him, as he always knew about his qualities.

The 21-year-old left winger joined Sunderland in the January transfer window from Belgium outfit Standard Liege.

Mundle has turned some heads with performances so far this season, as he has managed to score three times in five league outings.

However, Le Bris insisted that Mundle’s excellent start to the season did not surprise him, as he was aware of his capabilities.

The Sunderland boss thinks that the challenge for Mundle is to find consistency in his performances and maintain his level.

When asked about Mundle’s impressive start, Le Bris said at a press conference: “He is in a good place at the moment.

“I am not so surprised, really, because I always thought that he has these kinds of qualities.

“Now the challenge for him is to maintain level and consistency so you can perform during one, two or three games, but the quality of the player at this level is to repeat in different conditions.”

Mundle has scored in three games in a row for Sunderland; now all eyes will be on him to see whether he will be able to find the back of the net against Middlesbrough at the weekend.