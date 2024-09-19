Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that the current Stoke City squad is the strongest in recent seasons and is confident that Steven Schumacher would have led them to a top-half finish.

Stoke recruited a host of new players in the summer transfer window, but failing to get their desired start to the season, the Potters hierarchy decided to pull the trigger on Schumacher.

The Potters were quick to appoint Schumacher’s replacement in the form of Narcis Pelach, who was working as a first team coach at Norwich City.

Clarke believes that Stoke have managed to put together a squad this season that is the strongest in recent seasons and thinks that under the guidance of Schumacher they would have finished in the top half.

He pointed out that if Pelech fails to lead the Potters to a top-half finish, then the decision to sack Schumacher will have backfired on the Stoke board.

“All of the managers that come in at Stoke, the many, many managers, they all talked about great games at the start and for whatever reason it has not really clicked for them”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“So yes, let’s see what he [Pelech] can do.

“I feel this Stoke squad is one of the strongest Stoke squads for many many seasons.

“I think this squad is actually capable of finishing in the top half and I think Schumacher would have got them in the top half.

“So if Pelach does not do that, then it is a move that backfired, but let’s give him a chance.”

Pelech will be in the dugout as Stoke boss on Friday when the Potters will take on strugglers Hull City.