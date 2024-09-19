Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted the Whites have had help from their American owners when it comes to improving from set pieces.

Scoring from set pieces has been a weak part of Leeds’ game and the Whites have a number of smaller attacking players in their side.

They do have defenders such as Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon who could be set piece threats and the area is one that Leeds are putting work into.

Farke revealed that Leeds have support from American owners the 49ers, along with their own data team and a specific outside company.

The Leeds boss insists that looking at expected goals from set pieces tells him that his side are doing well, but knows the need for the finishing touch.

“I have to praise also how much workload we put into this topic”, Farke told a press conference.

“We have our data people, also with support from the Americans. We have a company that we work with in order to really put the spotlight on it and I will just celebrate it once we actually score a goal [from a set piece].



“But I also want to mention in pre-season we scored two or, I think three, goals from set pieces.

“Right now we have many first touches, many more than in the last season and I think also in terms of expected goals from set pieces we are really good.”

Leeds will be looking to make any set piece chances count this weekend when they travel to take on strugglers Cardiff City in their next Championship clash.