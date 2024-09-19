Tottenham Hotspur have been boosted with one of their top prospects now returning to full training.

Spurs eased some of the pressure which has been building on Ange Postecoglou by beating Coventry City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

Postecoglou handed outings to two young talents in the shape of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

Progression in the competition means more youngsters could get chances at some point and Will Lankshear will be looking to feature.

In a boost for Spurs, Lankshear has now returned to full training.

The top prospect has been absent with a hamstring injury, but he is now back in the full training mix, according to football.london.

It had been thought the 19-year-old forward could be loaned out in the summer and he did have interest.



Spurs though kept hold of Lankshear and the forward will hope that is an indication that Postecoglou plans to give him game time.