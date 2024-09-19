Blackpool defender Olly Casey has been left impressed with the performances of Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Odel Offiah, who he believes has been a great lad since coming in.

The League One side confirmed the capture of the 21-year-old on a season-long loan from Brighton on deadline day.

Offiah was handed his debut by Blackpool manager Steve Bruce in the 2-1 win over Exeter City last weekend, playing for the full 90 minutes.

Casey, his partner in defence for the match, was left impressed with what he saw from the player and thought that Offiah was really easy to play with.

“He was very impressive, and he was really easy to play with”, Casey told his club’s official website.

Giving an insight into what he has seen from Offiah Casey added: “He’s been a great lad since he has come in and I thought he was brilliant last week.”

The 21-year-old had been sent out on loan to Hearts last season but his stint there ended with the Seagulls terminating his spell.

Blackpool will be looking to see the Seagulls loan star make a telling contribution in the coming weeks and months.