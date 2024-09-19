Cardiff City midfielder Joe Ralls has reminded his side that visitors Leeds United travel well and the need will be to take the good atmosphere from prior kick-off into the game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

A struggling Cardiff City side will hope to register their first win of the season this weekend when they host Daniel Farke’s Leeds United.

It will be an occasion to honour former Cardiff City and Leeds United defender Sol Bamba, who tragically died last month.

Cardiff City veteran Ralls believes that there will be a good atmosphere inside the stadium prior to the kick-off as respect is paid to Bamba.

Since Leeds are expected to travel with great away support, Ralls believes that the atmosphere that is created prior to the kick-off will have to be taken into the match.

“It’s a massive game”, Ralls told his club’s official website.

“We know they travel well and we know we’ll have a great turnout here from our fans.

“With the added thing of remembering Sol as well, I think it’s going to be a really good atmosphere prior to kick-off and we’ve got to take that into the game.

“We’ve got to use that and really go out there and show what we’re about, show that we’re fighting and battling for the club, show more than what we’ve shown so far.”

A win on Saturday could help ease the pressure on Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut.