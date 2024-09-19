Ange Postecoglou thinks Tottenham Hotspur showed something they have been missing in their 2-1 EFL Cup win over Coventry City on Wednesday night.

Spurs looked to be heading out of the competition as they found themselves 1-0 down heading into the final few minutes of the game.

The visitors were poor in the opening 45 minutes and though they improved slightly in the second half, Coventry took the lead just after the hour mark.

Late goals from Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson saved the day and Postecoglou was pleased to see something in the performance he feels has been missing.

The Tottenham boss thinks his side showed real spirit to fight through and win the game and that pleased him.

“There is no easy of quick fix to where we want to get to and one result doesn’t change that”, Postecoglou told Sky Sports post match.

“Tonight we showed what we have been missing the first four games, a little bit of spirit to fight and win.



“We have lacked a little bit of an edge and hopefully tonight gives the boys a little bit of belief.”

Postecoglou now prepares his side to take on Brentford this weekend in the Premier League and given the performance at Coventry, Spurs will be under extra scrutiny.

Next week they kick off their Europa League campaign by hosting Qarabag.