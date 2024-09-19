Hibernian have issued a statement in advance of their trip to Ibrox to take on Rangers later this month, addressing the away ticket details.

The Edinburgh side are due to lock horns with the Gers at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership clash on 29th September.

Rangers started the season playing their games at Hampden Park due to maintenance taking place at Ibrox.

While the Hibs game is due to take place at Ibrox, the Edinburgh side say they have yet to be provided with away ticket information and as such are working through a procedure with the SPFL.

Hibernian said in a statement: “Hibernian FC continues to have detailed conversations with the SPFL and Rangers regarding away tickets for the William Hill Premiership match on Sunday 29 September, 2024.

“Due to the ongoing maintenance at Ibrox, away ticket information has yet to be provided as Rangers go through the final stages of work to the Copland Road stand.

“With the match now just 10 days away, the clubs are working through a formal procedure with the SPFL to determine further information regarding away supporters.





“The Club hopes to receive more details from the SPFL and Rangers early next week.”

Hibernian have yet to win in the Scottish Premiership away from home this season and their last trip to Ibrox in March ended in a 3-1 loss.