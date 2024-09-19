Celtic legend Pat Bonner has warned one of the Bhoys stars that if he does not up his game relating to hunting down the ball then he will not get into the team.

The Bhoys had a superb start to the Champions League by thrashing Slovan Bratislava 5-1 at Celtic Park, thanks to goals from Liam Scales, Kyogo Furuhashi, Arne Engels, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah.

Last season, Idah joined Celtic on loan in the second half of the season and after impressing Brendon Rodgers, he earned a permanent move back to Parkhead in the summer.

Idah has yet to establish himself in Celtic’s starting line-up this season and on Wednesday he came off the bench against Slovan Bratislava.

Bonner indicated that Idah does not help his team-mates by regaining the ball back from the opposition players and believes it is something the 23-year-old needs to add to his game.

The former Cetic star also revealed his observation that he did not see Idah hunting down opposition players during the international break either and believes that he will not be around Rodgers’ side if he does not add the attribute of regaining the ball to his game.

While talking about the Celtic players’ ability to hunt down opposition players to retrieve the ball, Bonner said on the Scottish Football Podcast: “I am hoping that Adam Idah adds that [quality to hunt down opposition players] to his game.

“I did not see it during the international [break] when I was away.

“But when he is here, he will not be around this team unless he does that piece of work.”

All eyes will be on whether Idah can push Kyogo out of the team as Rodgers looks unlikely to start both of them.