Former EFL star Adrian Clarke thinks that Birmingham City’s midfield department will be best in League One due to the influence of Seung-ho Paik and Tomoki Iwata.

Birmingham brought in 27-year-old Iwata before the window closes from Scottish champions Celtic to strengthen their midfield.

Earlier this week, Birmingham boss Chris Davies paired Iwata and Paik in midfield for Blues against Wrexham and their partnership helped the St. Andrew’s outfit to seal a 3-1 victory.

Paik and Iwata’s partnership in their last game impressed Clarke and he is of the view that Birmingham’s midfield unit is going to be the best in the division this season.

Clarke stated that both Iwata and Paik are experienced footballers with an understanding of British football and pointed out that both players have very good technical abilities.

He thinks that the partnership of Iwata and Paik carries a goal threat, which he pointed out was visible in the game against Wrexham.

“I mean, the central midfield unit is going to be the best in the division”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“Paik and Iwata, Asian influence inside the heart of that midfield.

“Really, really experienced players, get English football, get British football.

“They will graft, but they have great legs and technical quality, as we saw in the Iwata goal [against Wrexham].

“They have that goal threat as well.”

Birmingham have huge expectations attached to them this season and have another test this weekend when they travel to Rotherham United.