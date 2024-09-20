Former Championship striker Sam Parkin does not feel that Garry Monk is close to the sack at Cambridge United and believes there has been a change brought about from an instruction from above.

High expectations accompanied the appointment of former Birmingham City and Leeds United boss Monk at Cambridge.

Cambridge though currently sit rock bottom of the League One table and have taken just a point from their opening five league matches.

There has been speculation over Monk’s position as boss at the club ahead of a trip to face Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

Parkin though does not think Monk is in danger of the sack as he believes the boss has been told by those above him to change the style of play at the club, which will take some time.

He stressed a more possession-based style of play is a move from what Monk has traditionally been associated with.

“No, I don’t think so [that Monk is close to the sack] because I think they are changing how they do things”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“Garry Monk, in his managerial career to date, surprisingly has not been that bothered about having the ball.

“I think about his time at Birmingham in particular, but here at Cambridge they are absolutely having more possession.

“That is inevitable considering the way Mark Bonner used to do things so successfully, they were very much a low block team, play a little bit more on the counter, maybe play some long balls, Neil Harris likewise.

“I think this is probably a decision that comes from above as well.”

And Parkin, who feels Cambridge have done better than their points return would suggest, added: “I wouldn’t be too hasty in writing them off.”