Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou believes that people are rushing with their judgment of Dominic Solanke and pointed out that he has played only two games in the league so far.

In the summer transfer window, Tottenham were keen on signing a centre forward and were linked with several players but they deemed Solanke to be the right fit for their squad.

The 27-year-old striker has had a stop-start beginning of his career at Spurs after suffering an ankle injury last month and has played two times so far in the league for Tottenham, but is yet to find the back of the net.

Postecoglou stated that Solanke has played only two league games so far for Spurs and pointed out that critics are wrong to judge him so early.

The Spurs boss added that he would have been concerned if Solanke went out not scoring for 15 games in a row, and he advised Solanke’s critics to think before making an early assessment of the player.

When asked whether he is concerned about Solanke not able get himself on the scoresheet. Postecoglou said at a press conference: “I don’t know because people are just so quick to judge.

“It’s a small sample. The guy has played less than two games for us.

“If he has gone 15 games without a goal then I can answer that question or 15 games where he hasn’t contributed, but I just think to take a breath.

“Do a bit of yoga. Think about the world for a second and make an assessment after that.

“We don’t have to rush to make judgement all the time because the alternative is he may have got off to a great start, he is fit, scored in all four games, is flying and then he goes through a patch like all strikers where he doesn’t score.

“I just don’t look at those things. What I look at is he has come in, fitted really well and quite logically has picked up an injury that has disrupted the way he wanted to start his career, but he’s still got plenty of time for that.”

Tottenham will face Brentford in search of their second win in the league and all eyes will be on Solanke to see whether he can find his shooting boots.