Recently released Charlton Athletic star Scott Fraser is set to reject interest from multiple European clubs to return to Scotland and join Dundee, according to the Daily Record.

The 29-year-old, who joined Charlton from Ipswich Town in January 2022, was released by League One at the end of his contract in the summer.

He did not sign for a new club over the course of the window but has been drawing interest from multiple sides of late.

Multiple European, English and Australian clubs have tried to sign him but their attempts have failed to bear fruit.

Now though his future is finally set to be sorted out.

Dundee, the club that finished in the top six of the Scottish Premiership last season, are close to signing Fraser.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has been a long-time admirer of the former Charlton man and is finally set to get his hands on the 29-year-old.

It now remains to be seen when they finally manage to officially announce the move, with Fraser free to join immediately.