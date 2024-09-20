Former defender Michael Morrison admitted that he is surprised that Crystal Palace let striker Odsonne Edouard leave for Leicester City on loan.

The 26-year-old French forward joined the Foxes on transfer deadline day on a season-long loan from the Eagles.

Edouard, though, is yet to make his debut for Leicester and the former Foxes defender feels that the Frenchman has had enough time to adjust with his new team-mates to feel comfortable around them by now.

Morrison believes that Edouard will have plenty of game time at the King Power and he stressed that the Eagles loan star should be able to hit the ground running.

“I think he is a really good signing, especially under the circumstances to get him, right at the end there at the window”, Morrison said on When You’re Smiling about the Crystal Palace loanee.

“We have talked about his experience at Celtic, having a bit of time now to fit in with the squad, and you would hope he will feel comfortable within the group.

“I think he should hit the ground running.

“He is a really really good option, he will bring physicality and some pace into the team. If and when [Jamie] Vardy gets used and taken off it was great to see Vardy score at the weekend.

“But I think he is somebody, that will end up with quite a bit of game time.”

Morrison stressed that he is surprised to see that the Eagles let a player of Edouard’s calibre leave the club.

“I really like him, I am surprised that Palace have let him go.”

Edouard will look to make his debut at the King Power this weekend when the Foxes face bottom-of-the-league Everton.