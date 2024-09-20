Joao Pedro has put pen to paper to a contract to join Championship side Hull City.

The Tigers have been keen to add to their attacking options and Pedro represented an attractive target in the free agent market.

He had a loan spell in Brazil last term and recently left Turkish giants Fenerbahce, making him a free agent.

Hull have been holding talks with the 32-year-old and have now made a breakthrough to bring him to the club.

According to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, Pedro has signed an initial one-year deal with Hull.

The agreement contains an option for the striker’s deal to be extended by a further season.

Hull boss Tim Walter will hope that Pedro can hit the ground running in the Championship in the coming weeks.

It is unclear how long Pedro will need to get his fitness up to speed and when he might be ready to make his debut for Hull.