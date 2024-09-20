Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has hailed Liverpool loan star Kaide Gordon for his finishing quality but believes that the youngster is not ready for a full game.

The 19-year-old winger is highly rated at Liverpool and has made seven appearances for the senior team with a goal under his belt.

Liverpool decided to sanction a season-long loan move for Gordon to Norwich City to help with his development on transfer deadline day.

Thorup stated that Gordon has good dribbling skills with finishing abilities but pointed out that he lacks physicality.

The Norwich boss revealed that Gordon, although a talented player, currently lacks the fitness to play a full 90 minutes for the Canaries.

“He’s a good player, good dribbling and finishing qualities”, Thorup said at a press conference.

“He needs some physicality and fitness so he’s not ready to start for us yet.

“We can see what he’ll bring but he’s not ready for 90 minutes yet.”

Gordon has yet to feature for the Canaries this season and will be hoping to get his fitness back up to the level to earn his debut in the coming weeks.