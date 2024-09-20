Ex-Scottish Premiership star Stephen McGinn believes that Rangers new boy Jefte has potential and thinks that he can be coached into becoming a better player.

Rangers signed 20-year-old left-back Jefte from Fluminense in the summer as competition for Ridvan Yilmaz.

However, with Yilmaz’s injury, Jefte has stepped up and featured in the last three league games for Philippe Clement’s side.

McGinn pointed out that Jefte is a good carrier of the ball and he thinks that the Brazilian has done well to settle into a big club like Rangers quickly.

The ex-top-flight midfielder believes that the Brazilian has taken up his opportunities in the absence of Yilmaz and added that Jefte has attributes that can be coached to make him better.

When asked whether Jefte has impressed him, McGinn said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Yes, I think he carries the ball well.

“I think in the final third sometimes it feels like he is throwing balls in, but is it down to the system or his age?

“I think he has settled into a big club. Obviously with Ridvan’s injury, he is taking his chance.

“He looks like he has a lot of attributes to get better at.

“It can take obviously a few windows but it looks like he has the potential and can be coached to be even better.”

Jefte has picked up three cautions in his three appearances so far and will be hoping to impress Clement with his performances to take a permanent claim for a spot in the Belgian’s starting line-up.