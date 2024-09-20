Wealdstone boss Matt Taylor insisted that Crystal Palace loan star Jack Wells-Morrison is performing positively in his spell away from Selhurst Park.

The 20-year-old midfielder came through the youth ranks at Selhurst Park and has made subsequent appearances for the Under-18 and Under-21 sides.

Morrison has been sent out on loan by Crystal Palace to clock up further experience.

He joined National League outfit Wealdstone and the Stones boss Taylor stressed that the Eagles loanee dictated midfield against Forest Green Rovers last weekend.

Taylor is impressed with Morrison’s performances in his first-ever spell away from Selhurst Park and he feels the Crystal Palace loan star is progressing positively.

“I thought Jack Wells-Morrison was exceptional on the ball – he dictated the game”, Taylor said via the South London Press about the Eagles man.

“For a young player like him, to be able to do that on his first loan, is really positive.”

Morrison will be looking to impress Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner with his performances at the Stones for the rest of the season.