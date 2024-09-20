A Championship attacker believes that Sheffield United will be surely around the top of the Championship table by the end of the season.

Sheffield United got comprehensively relegated from the Premier League last season but have made a stable start to this year’s Championship campaign.

The Blades have collected eleven points from their opening five matches, without losing any of them and they will face newly-promoted Derby County this weekend.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who plays for the Rams, had a spell with the Blades as well and he admits that Chris Wilder has some top players at Bramall Lane.

The Rams forward also feels that his former side will be surely be in and around the top spots in the Championship.

“They [Sheffield United] have had a great start, probably expected as well”, Mendez-Laing told Rams TV about his former team’s start to the season.

“They have yoyoed from the Premier League to the Championship for the past few years and they have got a great team, great players.

“And come the end of the season I am sure they will be there or there abouts.”

The 32-year-old wide forward will be looking to put an end to his former team’s unbeaten run in the league on Saturday at Bramall Lane.