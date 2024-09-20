Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has expressed his delight at seeing his first-team coach Narcis Pelach grab the full-time manager’s post at Stoke City and has wished him well.

The Canaries announced earlier in the week that three of their manager Thorup’s coaching staff – Pelach, goalkeeping coach Paul Clements and performance analyst Harrison Glew – have left the club to join fellow Championship side Stoke City.

While Pelach was given the full-time manager’s role at the bet365 Stadium, the two others joined his coaching team.

With the season in full flow, it was a blow for the Norwich City boss, though he insists that the preparations had been on to replace them for a long time.

Expressing his delight at seeing Pelach grab the manager’s role at Stoke, Thorup told a press conference: “I’m delighted for Narcis. That is a very big job for him and also well deserved.

“There are no hard feelings at all.

“We only wish him the best, and also the two other guys joining him.

“He has been quite open from the start, and also in a media interview before this season, that he had that ambition to go out and try to be a head coach somewhere.

“That means we have had the time to prepare and the time to be quite clear on what we want and how we want it to be if and when Narcis was about to leave.”

In the absence of the duo, Norwich have interim coaching staff in place to assist Thorup with Declan Rudd and Joe Shulburg stepping in.