Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has rejected the idea that his side have anything to fear from Charlton Athletic or any other team in League One.

Charlton are keen on getting out of League One this season and they have begun the campaign in a good manner under the tutelage of former Southampton boss Nathan Jones.

At the weekend they are set to welcome Bruce’s Blackpool, who are undefeated in their last three league games, to The Valley.

Bruce admitted that Charlton have done good business in the recently closed window but believes Blackpool have no one to fear as they have as good a squad as anyone in the division.

The veteran pointed out that Charlton have a good tactician in Jones, who knows how to get promoted from League One, but promised to take them on.

“I don’t think we’ve got anything to fear in this division”, Bruce was quoted as saying by the Blackpool Gazette.

“We’ve got a squad as strong as anyone else’s.

“Birmingham have the outstanding one because of the amount of money they’ve got.

“Charlton have invested well over the summer, but let’s go and take them on and see what we’re made of.

“They’ve had a decent start, Nathan Jones is a good operator and knows what it’s like to get out of this division.”

Charlton have not won against Blackpool at The Valley in their last six meetings and Jones’ side will be determined to change that statistic.