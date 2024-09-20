Portsmouth have given a sign of their faith in manager John Mousinho ahead of the Burnley game this weekend by handing him a new contract.

The Fratton Park-based side have confirmed that they have tied down their manager and sporting director Rich Hughes with new long-term contracts.

The decision comes following the completion of a successful campaign in League One for Portsmouth wherein Pompey won the title and thus secured automatic promotion to the Championship.

It also comes just a day before their game against Championship promotion contenders Burnley.

The decision will prove the Portsmouth board’s confidence in their manager, despite a poor start to the season.

Portsmouth are yet to win their first match in the second tier and are placed in the drop zone with three points from five games.

It remains to be seen whether the board’s show of faith instigates the team to a victory against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Burnley come fresh from a win over Leeds United last weekend and will start as firm favourites to beat Portsmouth.