Former EFL star Adrian Clarke insists that the QPR side have character and are playing for boss Marti Cifuentes.

Cifuentes kept the R’s afloat in the Championship last season and there have been high hopes the side can kick on in the current campaign.

QPR though have won just one of their five Championship outings so far, with three draws recorded and one loss.

Clarke feels it is clear to see that there is a certain resilience about the current QPR side and he told What The EFL: “There’s a bit of character about this Queens Park Rangers side, so that is definitely something for them to build on.”

He added that there is ample evidence the team are playing for Cifuentes, but need a little more individual brilliance.

“QPR haven’t really got going, but he’s got something to work with.

“I think the squad are certainly playing for the manager, just need a little bit more from individuals to light up the game”, Clarke added.

QPR were knocked out of the EFL Cup in midweek by Crystal Palace and will look to return to winning ways when they host Millwall at Loftus Road in the Championship this weekend.