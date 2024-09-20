Rangers star Tom Lawrence says that not being able to play at Ibrox for a long time has made him realise how much he misses the Gers’ home ground.

The Gers decided to close the Ibrox due to the development of Copland Road Stand on and due to an unforeseen delay, they played their home games at Hampden Park in the ongoing campaign.

Rangers are set to return to Ibrox for the first time this season on Saturday when they take on Dundee in the Scottish League Cup.

Lawrence expressed happiness at Rangers’ return to their historic ground and added that not playing at Ibrox has made him realise his affection towards the Gers’ home ground.

Rangers’ summer signings will experience the Ibrox atmosphere for the first time this season and Lawrence stated that the team want new players to give their best against Dundee and embrace the Ibrox faithful.

“Not playing at Ibrox makes you realise how much you miss it, can’t wait”, Lawrence said at a press conference.

“We want the new boys to play how they play and embrace the fans at Ibrox.”

Rangers have had a slow start to the season but with the return to Ibrox on Saturday, they will be determined to progress to the next round of Scottish League Cup by performing well in front of their fans.